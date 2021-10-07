4 You Can Have This Vintage Douglas DC3 Instead of a Private Jet

2 This Turboprop Swapped DC-3 Is a Hotrod With Wings

More on this:

You Could Buy This Vintage Turboprop Swapped Float Plane Instead of a Private Yacht

A few weeks ago, we showcased a company that beautifully restores vintage DC-3 airliners and converts them into turboprop aircraft t hat are easily ready for another 100 years of service. The 1939 Grumman Goose we’ve found for you today is from the same era as those DC-3s and underwent the same engine swap treatment. The difference this time is that the Goose is just as happy out on the water as it is on dry land. 10 photos



It was then delivered to the Gulf Oil Corporation in December of '39 and was based in the Baton Rouge area. The call of war sent the Goose into service with the U.S. armed forces, where it's believed the plane spent most of its time in Poland.



This Goose spent the 50s and 60s bouncing between various shipping companies of various nationalities, including several South American countries as well as Iceland. It regularly flew until the 1960s, when the plane was retired.



After its retirement, it was used for parts for other Gooses to keep them in the air. But that was not the end of this beauty. In 1960, McKinnon Enterprises bought it and took it to Portland for an ample rebuilt and converted it into a 1969 McKinnon G-21-G Turbine Goose and sold it to Payton Hawes, the founder of the PayLess Drug Stores. Its wings and hull cut the air and the water all the way to New Zeeland before coming back to the U.S. in 1984 and, from 1988, had the same owner.



Before the conversion, the Goose most often left the Grumman factory in New York sporting two Pratt & Whitney R-985 WASP Junior radial engines, which developed 450 hp each. The same engine is found in aircraft like the Vought OS2U Kingfisher floatplane and the



The cockpit and interior of the fuselage have also been completely revamped with comfy leather passenger seats and all the essential digital bells and whistles a modern small airliner requires. It could be all yours for $2,250,000, around the same money as a decent-sized private yacht, but it’s fair to say the Goose can get you where you need to go far faster. This one-of-a-kind aircraft is for sale on trade-a-plane.com on behalf of Kestrel Pacific. A holding company based out of Aurora, Oregon. This Goose was manufactured at the Grumman factory in Bethpage, New York.It was then delivered to the Gulf Oil Corporation in December of '39 and was based in the Baton Rouge area. The call of war sent the Goose into service with the U.S. armed forces, where it's believed the plane spent most of its time in Poland.This Goose spent the 50s and 60s bouncing between various shipping companies of various nationalities, including several South American countries as well as Iceland. It regularly flew until the 1960s, when the plane was retired.After its retirement, it was used for parts for other Gooses to keep them in the air. But that was not the end of this beauty. In 1960, McKinnon Enterprises bought it and took it to Portland for an ample rebuilt and converted it into a 1969 McKinnon G-21-G Turbine Goose and sold it to Payton Hawes, the founder of the PayLess Drug Stores. Its wings and hull cut the air and the water all the way to New Zeeland before coming back to the U.S. in 1984 and, from 1988, had the same owner.Before the conversion, the Goose most often left the Grumman factory in New York sporting two Pratt & Whitney R-985 WASP Junior radial engines, which developed 450 hp each. The same engine is found in aircraft like the Vought OS2U Kingfisher floatplane and the Beechcraft 18 . As it sits today, the Goose rocks two Pratt & Whitney PT6A-27 turboprop engines that help the Goose fly higher and faster than was ever possible before.The cockpit and interior of the fuselage have also been completely revamped with comfy leather passenger seats and all the essential digital bells and whistles a modern small airliner requires. It could be all yours for $2,250,000, around the same money as a decent-sized private yacht, but it’s fair to say the Goose can get you where you need to go far faster.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.