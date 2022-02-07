Innovative Racing Boat Flies at Over 57 MPH, Boasts Toyota Hydrogen Fuel Cells

It may be the oldest sailing yacht competition in the world, but America’s Cup is the perfect platform for showcasing innovation in the maritime industry. For this year’s edition, a hydrogen foiling chase boat will make its debut, paving the way for hundreds of similar zero-emissions watercraft in the future.
Emirates Team New Zeeland (ETNZ) has initiated a Hydrogen project, which will result in the launch of a trailblazing chase boat, competing in America’s Cup. Construction began last summer and is now reaching its final stages at the Viaduct Harbor in Auckland. Team representatives stated that it was a challenging project, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of numerous partners.
One of the major ones is Toyota, which was responsible for supplying the two 80 kW pre-production hydrogen fuel cells. The powertrain system was designed and integrated by Global Bus Ventures. Gurit helped with the composite materials and engineering, while a Mercury bottom end propeller ensures optimal propulsion. Last but not least, ETNZ used its proprietary technology for the design of the foil wings.
The result is a 32.8-foot-long (10 meters) prototype foiling boat, large enough for six crew members, that can cut through the waves at an impressive speed of 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph), with a maximum range of almost 112 miles (180 km). It’s designed with four hydrogen storage tanks that can hold up to 72.7 lbs (33 kg) of gaseous hydrogen at 350 bar (5,076 psi). The boat’s system generates a maximum of 440 kW (550 hp) via the 400 V DC system, powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
The final prototype watercraft will look “like something out of Back to the Future,” said Project Manager Geoff Senior. It’s gearing up to launch in early March when it will kick off a series of extensive sea trials. The success of this trailblazing hydrogen racing boat is seen as just the beginning of a “marine foiling revolution,” with many more hydrogen-powered vehicles to come.
