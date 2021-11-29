Norway to Build One of the World’s First High-Speed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boats

In the next years, green shipping is expected to become the norm, instead of the exception. Although more difficult to implement on vessels, compared to cars, hybrid-electric systems, and hydrogen fuel cell technology are an important path to decarbonizing the maritime industry, slowly but surely.
Norway wants only zero-emission cruise ships and ferries to be allowed near its world heritage fjords starting from 2026, as part of the broader goal of cutting emissions by 50% (compared to 1990), by the end of this decade. This implies that boat manufacturers have to switch to green propulsion systems, without impacting the vessels’ performance.
A new project, where more than eight partners are joining forces, is determined to develop one of the first high-speed, hydrogen-powered boats in the world.
The Port of Narvik, together with clean-tech company TECO 2030 and several other partners, wants to replace one of its diesel ships with a high-speed boat equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, produced by TECO. The boat will be built by the Grovfjord Mekaniske Verksted (GMV) shipyard, close to Narvik, will be capable of hitting 23 knots (26 mph/42.5 kph), and is expected to be completed by 2023. The Port will mainly use it for monitoring, training, and emergency operations.
Another important part of the project is a hydrogen fueling station, which will be developed by Everfuel, a supplier that is already building stations for heavy-duty vehicles, across Norway. This future station will be unique, as the only hydrogen fueling station in a world meant for both ships and heavy-duty vehicles. With 500 trucks driving through the city of Narvik on a daily basis, it will become a strategic asset, meant to accelerate the transition toward zero-emission shipping in the area.
The future high-speed boat will be the first one to feature hydrogen fuel cells made by TECO 2030, which is already developing an Innovation Center that will act both as a factory and a research facility.
The project will be kicked off as soon as it will receive the financial support that’s expected from the Enova state enterprise. After all, as Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030, has stated, hydrogen is the key for green shipping, but it requires a lot of investment.
