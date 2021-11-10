Daimler Truck Signs New Agreement to Decarbonize Road Freight Transportation in the EU

Daimler’s efforts to decarbonize the road freight in Europe leads to yet another partnership between its Truck AG subsidiary and the French energy company TotalEnergies. Both parties plan to bring their expertise to the table for the common purpose of easing the transition to heavy-duty trucks powered by clean hydrogen.
While Daimler Truck commits to supplying hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg customers by 2025, its partner brings its contribution by promising to operate up to 150 hydrogen refueling stations in Europe by 2030, in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
The initiative is the German manufacturer’s way of proving its intention to honor the Paris Climate Agreement and show its contribution to the decarbonization of road freight transport in the European Union (EU), as stated by Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. With hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks and purely battery-powered trucks being the solution to achieving a carbon-neutral form of long-haul transportation, the collaboration between Daimler Trucks and TotalEnergies will play a key role in supporting and speeding up this transition.
This is not the first such agreement signed by Daimler, with the automotive company believing that hydrogen-powered trucking will become indispensable in the future. The company is constantly pursuing this vision, with another collaboration being announced just a few weeks ago with BP Advanced Mobility, for the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the U.K.
Daimler aims that by 2039 to offer only new vehicles that are carbon-neutral in driving operation (tank-to-wheel) in North America, Japan, and Europe. The manufacturer is currently testing the prototype of its highly anticipated Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck, with the first units expected to be delivered to customers in 2027.
With a payload capacity of 25 tons (50,000 lb), a futuristic design, and a claimed range of 621 miles (1,000 km), the heavy-duty vehicle comes with two liquid hydrogen tanks that offer similar performance to conventional diesel trucks.
