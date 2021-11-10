The Price of a 1950 Vincent Series 'C' Rapide Superbike is Heading Through the Roof

Indian Aerospace Company To Produce Aircraft Powered by Hybrid-Electric Systems

ZeroAvia, the company that wants to revolutionize regional flights with an innovative hydrogen-electric powertrain, launched a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics, to retrofit Dornier and Hindustan-228 aircraft. 6 photos kW , without emissions. The next step was to begin collaborating with various industry partners, to integrate this zero-emissions propulsion technology into existing aircraft.



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), an aerospace and defense company owned by the Indian state, has agreed to retrofit existing airframes, as well as to build new aircraft, with the Hindustan-228 designation.



The new aircraft will be built with additional approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, to incorporate the ZA600 engine. Back in 1983, HAL and Dornier signed a technology transfer agreement, based on which the Indian operator built over 150 aircraft. Under this recent agreement with ZeroAvia, the ZA600 will be integrated into the Dornier 228 airframe.



The Dornier 228 is currently being used by ZeroAvia as a testbed for its



If things go according to plan, the Dornier 228 powered by the ZA600 will enter commercial service in 2024. At the same time, the British company is also working on establishing the supporting infrastructure. A recent partnership with Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA) is gearing up to introduce “the world’s first hydrogen-electric international passenger route.” Regional aircraft powered by hybrid systems, such as the HAL 228, will soon be flying on the London-Rotterdam route.



Editor's note: The gallery shows various ZeroAvia aircraft prototypes. The gallery shows various ZeroAvia aircraft prototypes.

