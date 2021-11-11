1 Robotic Ship Fleet to be Powered by Game-Changing Ammonia Propulsion System

New Production Hubs to Make 20 Tons of Hydrogen per Day, for Fuel Cell Trucks

Hydrogen-powered vehicles would be nothing without the supporting infrastructure, which is why Hyzon Motors, a fuel cell heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer, is working with several partners to establish hydrogen production hubs across the United States. 7 photos



Together with TC Energy, the truck manufacturer is now in the process of evaluating sites from various states across the U.S., for hydrogen production hubs. Of course, these sites are selected strategically, to be near current or potential customers operating Hyzon fleets. Each of these hubs is designed to produce up to 20 tons of hydrogen per day. According to the company,



These facilities are supposed to take little time to build and be able to supply clean fuel at low costs. TC Energy will be in charge of operating them, while also supplying the natural gas pipelines, and power generation equipment.



Earlier this year, Hyzon has also



Earlier this year, Hyzon has also joined forces with Raven, a renewable energy-based fuel company that uses an innovative non-combustion process to make hydrogen, without releasing toxic emissions. Even better, the source that's used to make green hydrogen is municipal solid waste, which is also a way of eliminating the unwanted effects of this type of waste, namely toxic emissions. Through this process, truck fleets can benefit from clean fuel, while also helping cities get rid of municipal waste. The first hub of this kind is currently being built by Raven in California, and the goal is to get to 1,000 hubs throughout the U.S.

