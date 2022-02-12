Two-Tone AGL73 Widestar Brabus Inspired by EQG Does Not Worry About Range

This previous fall, Mercedes-Benz finally caved in to swirling rumors and presented the world with its Concept EQG fully-electric prototype. Naturally, G-Class aficionados immediately felt the range anxiety.
Today, the rumor mill hardly misses the G spot one too many times, pun intended. So, Mercedes did showcase an all-electric G-Class that stayed true to its core design and paved the way for a sustainable life. Alas, the beloved brick form and all the off-road goodies have a massive toll on one specific performance aspect.
The four electric motors, dual-speed gearbox (for better 4x4 performance in dire conditions), as well as EQS-borrowed goodies, all sound great. But that also means the electric G-Class (expected around 2024) will probably make use of the same battery pack. And this one has a top usable energy content of 107.8 kWh. It might sound like much, on paper. But when factoring in the hulking G-Class, range anxiety is probably a given.
Well, there is one way to have timeless, pristine looks without all the EV fuss. Take note of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group’s customization rulebook. And it will surely depict this latest Brabus Widestar build. One that comes complete with the same two-tone color scheme as the EQG and even has closely matched, brushed aftermarket wheels.
Designed to deliver timeless elegance to any aftermarket project, AG Luxury’s AGL73 model is remarkably close to what Mercedes envisioned for the OEM, fully electric EQG. Unfortunately, there is one shadow looming over this G 63. Is this a regular AMG with the Brabus Widestar kit on top of it? Or has the outlet gone full throttle and used the German tuner’s full Widestar 700/800 credentials?
No matter the case, one thing is for sure. The V8 burble is still present. And the owner needs not to worry about finding the right light socket. It is still a traditional case of ICE (internal combustion engine) luxury.
