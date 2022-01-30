Rossinavi’s Flying Dagger Is a 161-Foot Luxury Superyacht Waiting to Be Tamed

Rossinavi Shipyard started back in the '70s as a business focused on carpentry and mechanics. From there, it used its expertise to create one-of-a-kind motor yachts. The Italian shipyard has built its reputation over the years, becoming one of the most renowned high-end luxury yacht manufacturers in the world.
Part of its impressive fleet is Flying Dagger as well. With a name like that, you bet it's not just its style that turns heads. Launched in 2018, the Flying Dagger is a luxury superyacht that can cut through the waves at incredible speeds. Measuring 49 meters (161 ft) in length, the vessel features a shallow draft and a waterjet propulsion system, which make it ideal for both long cruises and shorter journeys.
The concept behind the Flying Dagger design was "Aston," after the Aston Martin vehicles that influenced some of the aesthetics. Its exterior, designed by Enrico Gobbi of Team For Design, combines sleek and sporty lines that match a fully-aluminum structure.
At the same time, the curved elements found at the stern give it a particular elegance that's hard to miss. The interior was drawn by renowned Lazzarini Pickering Architetti. Large glass windows let the natural light enter and fill up the space.
This yacht has plenty of open spaces dedicated to entertaining, dining, and relaxing. Passengers can find the ultimate relaxation across four spacious external decks. They can enjoy the flybridge space or the lounge areas positioned in the aft areas of the decks. Guests will also be greeted by a spacious sundeck that runs along the main deck, with a metallic and braided metal canopy that opens and shuts to block the sunlight.
And if they don't want to spend their time outside, they can also find entertainment inside, where a large cinema awaits. According to Superyacht Times, guests can find accommodation across two decks. Four double suites can be found on the lower deck, while the owner's suite is located on the main deck forward.
In terms of performance, this superyacht was designed to travel to the most breathtaking destinations with minimal noise and vibration. Rossinavi says that even if the Flying Dagger is a water jet boat, the noise and sound propagation performance is actually comparable to that of a full displacement vessel.
Moreover, the Flying Dagger is built for speed. It's equipped with three MTU 16V 2000 M96L capable of producing 1,939 kW (2,600 hp) at 2,450 rpm and three Kamewa waterjets. That makes the 49-meter (161-foot) vessel cut through the waves at a top speed of 31 knots (35.6 mph/ 57.4 kph).
The superyacht is also capable of cruising at speeds of 24 knots (27.6 mph/ 44.4 kph). When navigating at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph), it will cover distances of up to 3,798 miles (6,111 km).
