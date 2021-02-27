This One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Original Under the Hood

Modified 1951 Ford F-1 Pickup Truck Flexes 239 Flathead V8 Muscle

Produced from 1947 for the 1948 model year through 1952, the original F-Series line was offered with the venerable flathead engine. Named after the flat cylinder head, the side-valve V8 was replaced by the Y-block engine family in the 1950s in the American and Canadian markets. 23 photos



Some of the changes over the bone-stock design include the Edelbrock cylinder heads constructed from T-6 tempered A356 aluminum, bigger water jackets, an aluminum radiator, and an alternator. Originally rated at 100 horsepower by the Ford Motor Company, the flathead V8 is teamed up with a three-speed automatic transmission in the guise of the C4.



Introduced in 1964, this gearbox remains popular with drag racers and hot rodders due to its relative simplicity. It’s a pretty durable transmission as well, which is why the C4 is more than adequate for a flathead application.



An oil and lubrication service was performed in early 2021 according to the seller, which offers the F-1 with 240 miles (386 kilometers) on the clock. True mileage, unfortunately, isn’t known. Currently going for $15,750 after 10 bids, chassis number F1R1DL26993 was finished in two-tone green with red pinstripes and lettering after the cab and bed were separated from the frame. The classy paintwork is complemented by chrome bumpers and trim, chrome 20-inch wheels, and chrome hardware for the wood slats in the bed.



Open the door, and you’ll be welcomed by a split bench seat upholstered in brown leather with tan inserts and white stitching. Black carpets, lots of sound-deadening materials, RetroSound audio, under-dash air conditioning, electric windshield wipers, aftermarket instrumentation, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Lokar billet shifter are also worthy of your attention.



Acquired by the seller in December 2020, this handsome truck with period-correct muscle is offered with parts receipts and an Alabama registration.

