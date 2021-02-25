5 Tuned Ford F-150 Raptor Was Probably Built for Off-Road Tailgate Parties

Edsel Ford II’s 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon, 1947 Ford Woody Wagon Head to Auction

Remember the ill-fated Edsel brand named after the son of Henry Ford? Founded in 1956 and phased out in 1959 over bad reception and millions of dollars in losses, Edsel continues to fascinate to this very day. 75 photos



Offered by Barrett-Jackson with Edsel Bryant Ford II’s autograph, the long-roofed build features a column-mounted automatic transmission instead of the original stick shift. As part of the restomodding process, the 361 FE V8 was yanked out of the engine bay to repair several cracks in the frame rails.



New exhaust manifolds, ignition system, distributor vacuum advance, and a rebuilt carburetor went back in, along with the bright yellow-painted block. The air cleaner and valve covers, on the other hand, are butter yellow.



Roush worked its magic out back too, where you’ll find a rebuilt axle with new seals, bushings, and brakes. The interior and exterior beggar belief, which is understandable considering the name of the current owner.



Barrett-Jackson is also auctioning a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Custom Woody Wagon from Edsel’s personal collection, and this fellow is a true sleeper. The unassuming appearance will fool you into thinking that it’s a nut-and-bolt restoration, but it’s actually a restomod with 302 muscle. Swapped between 2014 and 2015, the modern V8 is rocking Ford Racing valve covers, ceramic-coated exhaust pipes and mufflers, and an AOD overdrive transmission connected to a 9.0-inch rear axle with 3.75 gearing.



Autographed for greater authenticity, chassis number 799A1975418 has been converted from 6 to 12 volts for a few reasons. In addition to the engine and the high-capacity radiator’s cooling fan, the original windshield wipers now run on electricity instead of good ol' vacuum power.



It’s very hard to estimate how much these babies are worth nowadays, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Barrett-Jackson will hammer them for record figures. Both the Super Deluxe and Bermuda are investment-grade collectibles, and these fellows are even more so thanks to Edsel B. Ford II.



“This is an amazing opportunity to buy Edsel’s Edsel and his Woody Wagon,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and chief exec of



