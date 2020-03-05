Modernized Lamborghini LM002 Looks Like an Electric Rambo Lambo Revival

Some of the renderings that keep us busy on a daily basis make more sense than others and the one we have here is among those that should lead to a real-world result. Ladies and gentlemen drivers, please welcome a Lamborghini LM002 that has come back as an electric vehicle.
Sant'Agata Bolognese built a super-SUV well before the rest of the world was familiar with the concept. And while the Urus is a wonderful allrounder, an asset that has been reflected in its sales, the connection to the LM002 is a totally different topic.
So what if the Raging Bull brought back the Lambo Rambo via electric propulsion? For one thing, such a monster would look as cool as possible, with its retro-inspired styling cues standing out among the assault of modern SUVs that has come upon us these days - pixel tip to Car News Network for this rendering.
The Italian automotive producer has been experimenting with various forms of electrification over the past decade, from the concepts like the Asterion hybrid GT and the Terzo Milennio all-electric hypercar to the (limited) production Sian supercar relying on the supercapacitor technology of the TM.
Besides, all the electric torque could be regarded as a nod to the optional and extremely rare 7.2-liter marine V12 offered on the original car.
For one, the concept is already being explored, with the in-progress revival of the Hummer brand being a brilliant example - this will be offered as a GMC EV. And while this and any Lamborghini obviously play in different leagues, we must keep in mind that both the upcoming American model and the LM002 belong to the pickup truck breed.
With Lamborghini obviously weighing the possibility of adding a fourth model to its range, enthusiasts such as myself are rooting to the return of the front-engined GT, the showroom version of the 2009 Estoque four-door concept that never happened. However, I wouldn't be upset if the LM002 came back from the history books.
Meanwhile, here's the story of an LM002's restoration (only 328 units of the terrain brute were ever made), which involves that 5.2-liter Countach-borrowed V12's first startup after a five-year nap.
