Modern Dodge Coronet Concept Looks Better Than Most Muscle Cars

17 Nov 2019, 16:09 UTC
Mention the name of the Dodge Coronet and chances are that enthusiasts will think of the fifth-generation model. Sadly, unlike the Challenger and the Charger, this badge remains confined to the history books, at least for the time being. Of course, the Internet will never agree with this, which is how we ended up with the rendering that brought us here.
This pixel work portrays a modern-day incarnation of the Coronet - the work uses the mild facelift of the 1970 model (for the 1968 major redesign) as a starting point.

Coming to us via digital artist The Sketch Monkey, the visual stunt does a pretty good job, coming up with a contraption that seems to make a convincing showroom mate for the said pair of Mopar machines.

Of course, the eye candy isn't perfect, since, for one thing, it appears to skip the true split grille of the original, replacing this with a V-angled grille - while this is much closer to the production elements seen nowadays, perhaps a solution for a true nod to the original could've been found.

Even so, the result appears to be closer to the Gold Era muscle cars and be more of an eye candy piece than many modern machines of the sort, with examples including the latest Chevrolet Camaros and even the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 - so, there you have it ladies and gentlemen drivers, the explanation for the second part of the title.

Now, those of you who happen to be in a rush can simply zoom in on the screenshots found in the gallery above. However, you should know that the piece of footage below takes you through the Photoshop birth process of this redesign - Marouane (this is the actual name of the artist) also drops a few details on the history of the Coronet, while sharing a few designer impressions with us.

