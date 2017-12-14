Model X Vs. Land Cruiser Tug-of-War: Time to See What Legends Are Made of

There are a few SUVs out there who enjoy quite a reputation when it comes to their off-roading abilities, as well as their towing capability and whatnot.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is definitely one of them, and while it may not have borrowed the "invincible" monicker attributed to the Hilux pickup, it's still regarded as one of the most robust cars you can have by your side if you plan to go places where road assistance isn't available. Mainly because there are no roads.The Tesla Model X , on the other hand, despite technically being an, it quite ironically built its fame on the drag strip. Seeing the nearly three-ton behemoth leave all sorts of sports cars in the dust thanks to its dual-motor setup and excellent traction control never gets old, but that's about the extent to which the electric SUV uses its all-wheel-drive system.Here, though, it is engaged in a tug-of-war with the mighty Toyota Land Cruiser. We say "mighty," but the Tesla actually has nearly four times the power output of the Toyota and more than twice its torque, so there's nothing mighty about it. Well, at least on paper, that is. You know how these cars are: just like an old boxer who still has a few tricks up his sleeve and can take you by surprise.You should really click play now and then come back here if you hate getting spoilers. You're back? Good. Well, did you really think the Toyota was going to win it? All the odds were against the Japanese SUV: as we've mentioned, it was severely underpowered, it had a manual transmission, it weighed less and, to make matters even worse, it had studless tires (we can only assume they were winter tires at least) as opposed to Tesla's Nokian Hakkapeliitta 8.But even with similar tires, the result would have been more or less the same. The same systems that make the wheels of the Model X sink into the asphalt and push the vehicle forward without any wheelspin on the drag strip would help it gain traction and pull the Land Cruiser toward it. The only difference would be the Toyota driver probably wouldn't stall it.