Modded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Hellcat, The Struggle Is Severe

Both the Nissan GT-R and the Dodge Charger Hellcat can accommodate four adults, but this is where the similarities between the two stop. Nevertheless, when they're lined up next to each other at the drag strip, none of the aspects that set them apart matter.
And while a quarter-mile battle involving Godzilla and the four-door Hellcat is enticing, we've got something even better to show you.

That's because the monsters sitting before us have been taken down the aftermarket route. Both the Charger Hellcat and the GT-R pack serious bolt-on goodies. Nevertheless, we're not quite sure of the bits and piece fitted to the Japanese supercar.

Fortunately, though, we can list the parts that have been updated on the slab of America. To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood now works with a full custom exhaust, a pulley upgrade, an E85 setup, as well as the mandatory ECU tune.

Following its visit to the gym, the HEMI now allows the one behind the wheel to play with no less than 850 horsepower. And with this being the power at the rear wheels, the crankshaft output of the four-door sits at around a thosand horses (who doesn't like rounded output numbers?).

Returning to the sprinting brawl pictured in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the starting phase of the race didn't exactly go smoothly. For one thing, the driver of the Charger rushed things and got a red light. As for the aficioando behind the wheel of the R35, he took a bit of time before launching, thus increasing the gap between the two.

However, the numbers delivered at the end of the run, don't take the reaction times into account.

Oh, and if this massaged Charger Hellcat seems familiar, it's probably because you've seen it in action before (here's the four-door fighting a Lamborghini Huracan and a McLaren 720S).

