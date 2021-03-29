Modded Ford Mustang GT Races Tuned Camaro SS, America Wins

After some five decades of doing battle, how much does the fact that the Chevrolet Camaro was born as a competitor for the Ford Mustang weigh? Of course, the answer depends on which aficionado you ask, and many enthusiasts prefer to settle the dispute via a race—case in point with the adventure we have here, which brings together the current sixth-gen muscle cars.
Of course, with both the Blue Oval and the Golden Bowtie models now at full maturity, the industry's aftermarket side has had plenty of time to develop goodies for the machines. And the examples sitting before us have received their fair share of custom tech bits.
While the mods mentioned in the YouTube clip at the bottom of the story (via Can I Be Frank) may or may not paint the whole picture, we'll start with the Camaro.
The 6.2-liter V8 of this Camaro SS, which delivers 455 hp in factory trim, is said to pack full bolt-on goodies, including an MSD intake manifold and an E85 setup. However, with this being a pre-2019 model, the Chevy doesn't pack the uber-sharp ten-speed auto introduced for the said model year, coming with a not-quite-as-sharp eight-speed auto instead.
That ten-speed unit was co-developed by Ford and GM, with each carmaker building its custom version in its factories, and we can confirm the gearbox is present on this 2019 Mustang GT. It looks like the 5.0-liter V8 of the pony, whose standard output sits at 460 hp, sports various bolt-on mods, albeit with an E85 setup once again mentioned in the clip.
The Camaro SS and the Mustang GT engaged in a street fight involving the usual rolling starts, with the duo duking it out on three occasions. That said, please avoid such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.
And while getting an even start didn't exactly come easy, it looks like each of the muscle machines has its own sweet spot.
While the mods mentioned in the YouTube clip at the bottom of the story (via Can I Be Frank) may or may not paint the whole picture, we'll start with the Camaro.
The 6.2-liter V8 of this Camaro SS, which delivers 455 hp in factory trim, is said to pack full bolt-on goodies, including an MSD intake manifold and an E85 setup. However, with this being a pre-2019 model, the Chevy doesn't pack the uber-sharp ten-speed auto introduced for the said model year, coming with a not-quite-as-sharp eight-speed auto instead.
That ten-speed unit was co-developed by Ford and GM, with each carmaker building its custom version in its factories, and we can confirm the gearbox is present on this 2019 Mustang GT. It looks like the 5.0-liter V8 of the pony, whose standard output sits at 460 hp, sports various bolt-on mods, albeit with an E85 setup once again mentioned in the clip.
The Camaro SS and the Mustang GT engaged in a street fight involving the usual rolling starts, with the duo duking it out on three occasions. That said, please avoid such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.
And while getting an even start didn't exactly come easy, it looks like each of the muscle machines has its own sweet spot.