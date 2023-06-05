Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Review (PC): A Horrendous Port of a Great Game

Many Gundam fans who played Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 claim that it perfectly captures the feel of the anime from the late 70s, and I fully agree with the general opinion. Launched back in 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Bandai Namco’s Gundam game has been recently ported to PC via Steam, after two network tests that proved the game is not really ready for launch.

11 photos Photo: Bandai Namco