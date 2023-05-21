This Classic Space Base Lego Ideas Might Remind You of the Good Old LEGO Days

Classic LEGO sets will always keep a special place in the hearts of everyone who played with them when they were kids. Nowadays, these bricks come in many packages to let your kids create something specific from the hundreds of ideas available.
Back in the day, LEGO used to release sets called Classic Space. Many sets were inspired by the machines used for space exploration. These builds were usually colored in blue, gray, and white. Then the Sci-fi period came, and the robots and weird spaceships first appeared. The minifigures also came only in plain red or white spacesuits, followed by yellow ones.
These builds are part of the history of LEGO that we do not see anymore on the shelves. But that did not stop fans worldwide from creating their version of Classic Space.
This Classic Space Base was created by CasualCookie097 and uploaded on LEGO Ideas on May 3, 2023. It is inspired by the old sets but with a fresh twist of the newer LEGO City builds. It has four original vehicles, solar arrays, a communication tower, and a few modules.
The four vehicles that come with the build are used for different missions. It includes a surface rover made out of 81 pieces and has features such as a communication dish and supplemental air tanks, a loader mecha with 141 pieces that is fully articulated, a 327-brick mobile rocket launcher with fully functional 8-wheeled steering, and a launching platform, and an asteroid interceptor that can be created out of 141 parts. Each vehicle has an opening cockpit for one minifigure. Seven spacemen are also included and designed to look the same as the vintage ones in different colors.
The main base features four room modules, one central support, and one airlock module. The greenhouse is used to grow food for the astronauts, and it includes a watering can, four plant domes, and a cabinet. The control room comes with a computer bank, a storage locker, and a swivel chair. The lab has many instruments to collect as much information about the geodes and other magnificent discoveries on the lunar surface.
When the astronauts' minifigures are tired, they have to go through the airlock containing a decontamination chamber and a spare suit. Then take the stairs to the sleeping quarters, where they would find only two beds. The main base includes 1,335 pieces, and the whole build is just over 2,220 bricks.
The price might also be relatively high with such a great piece count. It has already managed to gather over 300 supporters. However, for this build to become an actual LEGO set, it must gather 10,000 supporters and pass the expert review. If you want this build to be on the shelves, you can also give your support.
