Missing Tow Hitch Prompts 2022 Nissan Frontier Recall Due to Increased Fire Risk

Previously the oldest mid-size pickup in the United States of America, the Frontier enters 2022 with new exterior styling and a much nicer interior. Nissan has also decided on a sole powertrain option, a free-breathing V6 motor that promises best-in-class horsepower for standard engines.
A very tempting alternative to the Toyota Tundra and Ford Ranger alike, the Frontier has been recalled for a very stupid mistake. Due to a production error that has been recently corrected, a handful of trucks were assembled without a tow hitch. In a rear collision, the affected vehicles are prone to a gasoline leak because the leaf spring may contact the fuel tank. Alas, these pickups don’t comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 301.
Nissan became aware of the problem in September 2021, right after the tow hitch package was temporarily suspended from production due to a parts shortage. The automaker reviewed internal records, determining that 50 crew cabs with the long bed were shipped without the standard tow hitch.
Dealers rectified 28 of the 50 vehicles, and the remaining 22 will be called back on December 16th as per the attached document. Authorized retailers have been instructed to install the tow hitch, relays, and wiring at no charge to the customer. Nissan highlights that no reimbursement will be offered because the subject pickups are still covered by the automaker’s warranty.
Currently priced from $27,840 as opposed to $27,190 for the previous generation, the Frontier lineup kicks off with the King Cab S 4x2. Even the lowliest specification is equipped with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, remote keyless entry, push-button start and stop, an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Crew Cab PRO-4X with four-wheel drive starts at $37,240 sans taxes and options. The off-road trim level distinguishes itself through underbody skid plates, red-painted recovery hooks up front, Bilstein performance shock absorbers, and an electronic locking rear diff.
