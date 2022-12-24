Minty Fresh BMW M4 Competition Coupe Is an M-Festooned Extravaganza

At first glance, one might think that this BMW M4 Competition Coupe was the work of Mansory at one point. But they’d be wrong, because despite the very lively look, it came straight from the M Division, boasting the fresh exterior hue, and numerous M Performance parts.
Coming from the BMW Individual palette, the color is called Mint Green, and it is described as being a “striking hue” that “emphasizes the angles of the high-performance vehicle tuned to the road.” The company states that it enhances the style and character of the M4, together with the rest of the official add-ons.
The latter comprises the M Performance exterior components, which were made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), and contribute to the special stance of the car. Speaking of the stance, the M Performance sports suspension is also on deck, and allows the body to sit between 5 and 20 mm (0.2-0.8 in) closer to the road, though BMW recommends a lowering of 10 mm (0.4 in) compared to the base M model. This improves the center of gravity and inevitably allows it to tackle corners faster.
Said to have been inspired by the world of motorsport, the long-life brake pads are part of the M Performance goodies too, and they improve the stopping distance, making the car feel more dynamic. Contributing to the unique soundtrack produced, and saving in the region of 5 kg (11 lbs) over the series component, is the M Performance silencer system, which was specially developed for M models, and also motorsport-inspired. It also improves the look thanks to the four ceramic-coated titanium tailpipe trims.
Opening the door reveals even more M Performance features, with customers being able to order a variety of parts for the interior too. These include the special entry sills with carbon fiber insert, and the M colors. M Performance lettering, leather-look edging, decorative stitching in contrasting shades, new floor mats, and a few other bits and bobs, all of which are meant to make the M model, in this instance the M4 Competition Coupe, sportier.
As a reminder, this exact version of the premium compact sports coupe does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than the base M4, and 0.4 seconds slower than the xDrive all-wheel drive variant. It has 503 horsepower (510 ps / 375 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine. In the U.S., it has an MSRP of $78,600. The entry-level M4 Coupe starts at $74,700, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, and the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe can be had from $82,700.
