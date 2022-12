Minty Fresh BMW M4 Competition Coupe Is an M-Festooned Extravaganza

CFRP

Coming from the BMW Individual palette, the color is called Mint Green, and it is described as being a “striking hue” that “emphasizes the angles of the high-performance vehicle tuned to the road.” The company states that it enhances the style and character of the M4, together with the rest of the official add-ons.The latter comprises the M Performance exterior components, which were made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (), and contribute to the special stance of the car. Speaking of the stance, the M Performance sports suspension is also on deck, and allows the body to sit between 5 and 20 mm (0.2-0.8 in) closer to the road, though BMW recommends a lowering of 10 mm (0.4 in) compared to the base M model. This improves the center of gravity and inevitably allows it to tackle corners faster.Said to have been inspired by the world of motorsport, the long-life brake pads are part of the M Performance goodies too, and they improve the stopping distance, making the car feel more dynamic. Contributing to the unique soundtrack produced, and saving in the region of 5 kg (11 lbs) over the series component, is the M Performance silencer system, which was specially developed for M models, and also motorsport-inspired. It also improves the look thanks to the four ceramic-coated titanium tailpipe trims.Opening the door reveals even more M Performance features, with customers being able to order a variety of parts for the interior too. These include the special entry sills with carbon fiber insert, and the M colors. M Performance lettering, leather-look edging, decorative stitching in contrasting shades, new floor mats, and a few other bits and bobs, all of which are meant to make the M model, in this instance the M4 Competition Coupe , sportier.As a reminder, this exact version of the premium compact sports coupe does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than the base M4, and 0.4 seconds slower than the xDrive all-wheel drive variant. It has 503 horsepower (510 ps / 375) at 6,250 rpm and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine. In the U.S., it has an MSRP of $78,600. The entry-level M4 Coupe starts at $74,700, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, and the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe can be had from $82,700.