2022 BMW M4 Competition in Chalk Appears Out of Nowhere, Fans Are Ecstatic

BMW M prepared some astonishing surprises for their fans and their best customers. The all-new M4 CSL is just one of them. But now we should look at something that’s just been offered – the chalk color. Someone ordered their high-performance two-door sports coupe in this shade, which looks intriguing.
As part of the festivities that are meant to properly tell the world that BMW M survived, thrived, and created an international community that loves destroying rubber whenever possible, the top-class division of BMW is making its customers reconsider their priorities.
Back in March, we were telling you the Germans created the “Iconic Pack” for the 2022 M3 and M4 models. That’s when we first saw the chalk color being used on a BMW. Although it wasn’t easily recognizable at first, the hints were there. The Bavarians later confirmed that chalk would be added to the remarkable collection of Individual colors that U.S. customers could've added for a mere $4,500 a year ago.
Fortunately, things have changed. Anniversary colors for BMW M models now cost "only" $3,750!
But BMW adding this option is a bit controversial since the color is known as being one of Porsche's most well-known paint options. Moreover, this discreet grey can be found on many of the Stuttgart-based company's models.
No matter what fans of different car brands might think, colors can't be copyrighted. That's why BMW also offers the Ferrari-red for some of its cars. It's appropriately named as well – Rosso Corsa.
Besides chalk, BMW also has exciting options like the Frozen Orange II, the Verde Mantis, and the Blue Hera Mica. Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, Vodoo Blue, and Twilight Purple are also available.
Upon seeing the 2022 BMW M4 Competition in chalk, fans and owners immediately rushed to congratulate the owner. The customer also added lots of carbon parts and picked a red interior with sports seats. That may be why some people say this is the best color combination one can order right now.
If you’re ready to pick a particular color like this one for your next M3 or M4, you should know the standard waiting time is increased by three to six months.
If the headlights look strange, then you should know these are the Laserlight option. The U.S. only recently allowed improved lighting technology to be used by automakers on their cars.
What's your take on the chalk M4? Share it with us down below!
Back in March, we were telling you the Germans created the “Iconic Pack” for the 2022 M3 and M4 models. That’s when we first saw the chalk color being used on a BMW. Although it wasn’t easily recognizable at first, the hints were there. The Bavarians later confirmed that chalk would be added to the remarkable collection of Individual colors that U.S. customers could've added for a mere $4,500 a year ago.
Fortunately, things have changed. Anniversary colors for BMW M models now cost "only" $3,750!
But BMW adding this option is a bit controversial since the color is known as being one of Porsche's most well-known paint options. Moreover, this discreet grey can be found on many of the Stuttgart-based company's models.
No matter what fans of different car brands might think, colors can't be copyrighted. That's why BMW also offers the Ferrari-red for some of its cars. It's appropriately named as well – Rosso Corsa.
Besides chalk, BMW also has exciting options like the Frozen Orange II, the Verde Mantis, and the Blue Hera Mica. Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, Vodoo Blue, and Twilight Purple are also available.
Upon seeing the 2022 BMW M4 Competition in chalk, fans and owners immediately rushed to congratulate the owner. The customer also added lots of carbon parts and picked a red interior with sports seats. That may be why some people say this is the best color combination one can order right now.
If you’re ready to pick a particular color like this one for your next M3 or M4, you should know the standard waiting time is increased by three to six months.
If the headlights look strange, then you should know these are the Laserlight option. The U.S. only recently allowed improved lighting technology to be used by automakers on their cars.
What's your take on the chalk M4? Share it with us down below!