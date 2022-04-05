BMW M4 “Performance” Avoids Grille Issues, Seeks 800-HP CGI Widebody Life

Unless one is completely oblivious to what troubles the automotive industry as of late, the BMW grille controversy is not a strange topic. However, some people just choose to completely ignore it, even if only virtually.
Sure, among chip shortages, production issues, rising fuel prices, and the still ongoing health crisis – a polemic around BMW’s kidney grille treatment might sound entirely trifle. Alas, the Bavarian automaker managed to upset way too many people with its rather quirky inconsistency across the board. As such, it is sometimes better to just stay away from all the conundrums altogether.
And this is probably what happened here with the virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media who again presents us with a Euro-style widebody transformation for an older Bavarian hero after a long string of Americana icons. Of course, anyone familiar with the ritzy neon-like style of this pixel master will agree the wait is always worth it.
So, after a few old and new concepts with definitive North American vibes, this Bavarian does not necessarily stand out in a crowd – but rather seemingly integrates into the widebody family without too much effort, despite its F82 BMW M4 credentials. Dubbed “M4 Performance,” this digital creation has a modernized appearance that would make it stand proud right next to the G82 successor and even start teaching it a few virtual aftermarket lessons.
As always, the pixel master has prepared not just a traditional social media (static) photoshoot but also a comprehensive CGI video (also embedded below) to make sure everyone will be able to ogle at his latest project from all POVs. Even better, the BMW M4 Performance is dressed up in more than one color. So, do not dare say we have not been spoiled by some thoroughly modified, 800-hp widebody choice!
And this is probably what happened here with the virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media who again presents us with a Euro-style widebody transformation for an older Bavarian hero after a long string of Americana icons. Of course, anyone familiar with the ritzy neon-like style of this pixel master will agree the wait is always worth it.
So, after a few old and new concepts with definitive North American vibes, this Bavarian does not necessarily stand out in a crowd – but rather seemingly integrates into the widebody family without too much effort, despite its F82 BMW M4 credentials. Dubbed “M4 Performance,” this digital creation has a modernized appearance that would make it stand proud right next to the G82 successor and even start teaching it a few virtual aftermarket lessons.
As always, the pixel master has prepared not just a traditional social media (static) photoshoot but also a comprehensive CGI video (also embedded below) to make sure everyone will be able to ogle at his latest project from all POVs. Even better, the BMW M4 Performance is dressed up in more than one color. So, do not dare say we have not been spoiled by some thoroughly modified, 800-hp widebody choice!