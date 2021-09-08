Live Pics: BMW M4 With M Performance Parts, Stacked Pipes Is Such a Nose Breather

"Carbon fiber everything!" seems to be BMW’s motto these days, and one of their latest models to get the featherweight parts inside and out is the M4 Coupe.
Finished in a light shade of blue, normally typical for blue-blooded exotics, it can be found next to the i4 M50 Safety Car, and X3 M and X4 M duo at the brand’s 2021 Munich Auto Show stand.
As for the changes, these include the side vent inserts and rather bulky apron, all made of carbon fiber, up front. Two canards sit on the sides of the bumper, right in front of the wheels, and the ‘M Performance’ badges lie above the fat side skirts.
The side mirror caps were made of the same material, and so were the roof, big trunk-mounted spoiler, rear bumper canards, and aggressive diffuser. Speaking of the latter, it incorporates the diagonally-stacked quad exhaust pipes, which do not really do justice to the overall design of the car. The exterior makeover is rounded off by the brass Y-spoke alloys that spin around the uprated brakes with similarly-finished calipers.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the carbon fiber entry sills with ‘M Performance’ branding. The upholstery combines the white and black shades, and more carbon fiber can be found throughout the cockpit, including on the dashboard, center console, seats, and steering wheel.
As for the model in question, it is an M4 Competition Coupe, which sits at the top of the new M4 family with its 503 HP and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, married to an auto ‘box, rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds with rear-wheel drive, or 3.4 seconds when ordered with the xDrive all-wheel drive system, tweaked by the M Division. Flat out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack that’s optional.
As for the changes, these include the side vent inserts and rather bulky apron, all made of carbon fiber, up front. Two canards sit on the sides of the bumper, right in front of the wheels, and the ‘M Performance’ badges lie above the fat side skirts.
The side mirror caps were made of the same material, and so were the roof, big trunk-mounted spoiler, rear bumper canards, and aggressive diffuser. Speaking of the latter, it incorporates the diagonally-stacked quad exhaust pipes, which do not really do justice to the overall design of the car. The exterior makeover is rounded off by the brass Y-spoke alloys that spin around the uprated brakes with similarly-finished calipers.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the carbon fiber entry sills with ‘M Performance’ branding. The upholstery combines the white and black shades, and more carbon fiber can be found throughout the cockpit, including on the dashboard, center console, seats, and steering wheel.
As for the model in question, it is an M4 Competition Coupe, which sits at the top of the new M4 family with its 503 HP and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, married to an auto ‘box, rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds with rear-wheel drive, or 3.4 seconds when ordered with the xDrive all-wheel drive system, tweaked by the M Division. Flat out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack that’s optional.