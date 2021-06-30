MINI Making SiriusXM Standard on All New Models, Apple CarPlay Still Optional

MINI has announced that SiriusXM is becoming a standard feature on all new models sold in the United States, beginning with 2022 model year vehicles. Buyers will also receive a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM’s All Access package once they purchase or lease a new vehicle.
Furthermore, the BMW Group, which is MINI’s parent company, recently signed a new agreement with the satellite radio giant, extending their partnership through the 2026 calendar year. It is a perfectly logical move in today’s connected automotive landscape.
“MINI delivers a true fun-to-drive experience with the enjoyment of being out on the open road, and satellite radio is the perfect complement to a car that offers go-kart handling and turns heads with its iconic design,” said MINI USA marketing exec, Patrick McKenna. “We’re pleased to enhance this in-car experience by now offering SiriusXM as a standard premium feature across the full range of MY 2022 MINI vehicles.”
With an All Access subscription, MINI owners benefit from SiriusXM’s full lineup of varied programming, as well as access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle through the SXM app—and on connected devices within their homes. That said, other important infotainment features, such as Apple CarPlay compatibility, remain optional extras.
The range is quite varied as far as available 2022 MINI models to choose from, starting with the hardtop two-door model, retailing from $22,900. Up next is the hardtop four-door from $23,900, followed by the MINI Convertible, which will set you back at least $27,900. Then you’ve got the two most practical choices in the MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman, the former priced from $29,100 and the latter from $29,900.
In terms of performance, the most fun-to-drive models remain the two-door hardtop and convertible models in John Cooper Works trim, although going by numbers alone, the fastest-accelerating MINI you can buy is actually the JCW Clubman ALL4 variant, with its 301 hp and 4.6-second 0-60 time.
“MINI delivers a true fun-to-drive experience with the enjoyment of being out on the open road, and satellite radio is the perfect complement to a car that offers go-kart handling and turns heads with its iconic design,” said MINI USA marketing exec, Patrick McKenna. “We’re pleased to enhance this in-car experience by now offering SiriusXM as a standard premium feature across the full range of MY 2022 MINI vehicles.”
With an All Access subscription, MINI owners benefit from SiriusXM’s full lineup of varied programming, as well as access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle through the SXM app—and on connected devices within their homes. That said, other important infotainment features, such as Apple CarPlay compatibility, remain optional extras.
The range is quite varied as far as available 2022 MINI models to choose from, starting with the hardtop two-door model, retailing from $22,900. Up next is the hardtop four-door from $23,900, followed by the MINI Convertible, which will set you back at least $27,900. Then you’ve got the two most practical choices in the MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman, the former priced from $29,100 and the latter from $29,900.
In terms of performance, the most fun-to-drive models remain the two-door hardtop and convertible models in John Cooper Works trim, although going by numbers alone, the fastest-accelerating MINI you can buy is actually the JCW Clubman ALL4 variant, with its 301 hp and 4.6-second 0-60 time.