2021 VW Polo GTI Hot Hatch Shows Sportier Styling in First Official Pics

When ordered with the DCT gearbox, it takes a very decent 6.7 seconds to sprint from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and will keep going up to 237 kph (147 mph). And for good reasons, as they were shared on LinkedIn by the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Chief Executive Officer, Ralf Brandstatter, who also congratulated the entire team behind the project on doing “a great job”.The upcoming Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N rival from VW has new upper and lower grilles, with a honeycomb pattern, and a thicker apron compared to the standard 2021 Polo models . The GTI emblems adorn the upper grille and front fenders, and the GTI lettering has replaced the Polo logo on the tailgate.The rear bumper looks pretty much the same, but the diffuser is all-new, and it incorporates the real double exhaust pipes. The red exterior accents, black roof, sporty Y-spoke wheels, and bigger brakes, with red calipers on the pictured pre-production car, round off the visuals.Even though it has yet to reveal itself, the cockpit of the facelifted Polo GTI should feature the usual tartan seat upholstery, GTI badging, and sporty red accents. The 9.2-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are believed to be part of the standard gear.Besides the tweaked chassis, with a sportier suspension set-up, the 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will bring more power to the table than its regular siblings.We still don’t know anything about the engine, but it will likely be a slightly modified variant of the 2.0-liter turbo-four found in the outgoing model , where it produces 200 PS (197/ 147) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque.When ordered with thegearbox, it takes a very decent 6.7 seconds to sprint from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and will keep going up to 237 kph (147 mph).