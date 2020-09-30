MINI Celebrates Two Decades of Enjoying Its Modern Second Life

We ought to give credit where due because Rowan Atkinson’s portrayal of Mr. Bean could have lived vastly different in popular memory if not for the spot-on choice of featuring him in Sir Alec Issigonis’ original, as the character’s mobility choice. Just as much, one can only imagine the modern reincarnation as part of the global Bavarian powerhouse of BMW AG. And, believe it or not, 20 years have passed since the British automaker introduced the first reinvented MINI.