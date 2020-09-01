Ride in a Vintage Wooden Kit Car Around Town and Look Like a Real Hustler

Once upon a time there was a British engineer and car designer by the name of William Towns. Car enthusiasts might remember his association with Rover and Aston Martin, where he became the creative force behind the spectacular Aston Martin Lagonda Series 2 wedge-shaped luxury saloon. Afterward, he successfully founded his own design studio – Interstyl – and worked on independent projects that would mostly go down in history for their quirkiness...

27 photos