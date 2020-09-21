MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Revealed as Tribute to Monte Carlo Rally Wins

Back in the 1960s, a little British car brand going by the moniker MINI was fighting to make a name of itself in a world dominated by established marques and nameplates. Because it was so small, it had a very hard time doing so. Until MINI went rallying.
Back in 1964, a MINI of the Cooper S variety managed to beat the competition and the odds and became winner of the demanding Monte Carlo Rally. Two more wins were to follow, in 1965 and 1967, but it was this first one that really brought the small Brit machine under the spotlight.
Responsible for driving the car to its first win was Northern Irish rally driver Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk. His name, and the car’s number 37, have become the stuff of legend for fans, and now a reason for a special edition of the present-day MINI range.
Called MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition, the tribute guise is offered from October on the Cooper S (both 3- and 5-door) and John Cooper Works variants. It comes as a Chili Red body with a white roof and a single white bonnet stripe, riding on 17- or 18-inch wheels, depending on market.
High-gloss paint is present on the frame, the horizontal brace of the radiator grille, inserts for the lower air intakes, the opening in the bonnet, the door handles, the fuel filler flap, and many more.
Attesting to the edition’s role in this world are “Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo” stickers, the letter combination 33 EJB of the number plate used by the 1964 Monte Carlo-winning car, and even the signature of Hopkirk on the decorative trim strip on the passenger side.
What’s even more exciting is that MINI is not offering this edition as a locked deal. That means that if need be, customers can throw on top of it whatever they want from the MINI customization catalog.
The German carmaker did not release pricing for the Paddy Hopkirk Edition.
