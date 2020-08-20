Manhart’s MINI John Cooper Works GP Is One Mean Little Devil

More on this:

1 New Porsche 911 Turbo S Destroys Tuned Nissan GT-R and BMW M8

2 3 Historic Formula 1 Cars Coming to the First In-Person Concours of the Year

3 2021 MINI JCW Countryman Comes in November with New Face and Racing DNA

4 The MINI HaHa Is the Tiniest Thing, Can Do Wheelies in Reverse