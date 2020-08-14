3 Historic Formula 1 Cars Coming to the First In-Person Concours of the Year

It’s Big, It’s Yellow, and Handles Through Any Kind of Terrain

This September, the Brits are getting ready to put an end to months of lockdown. Despite the fact the health crisis is nowhere near over, it seems they – and the rest of the world as well, as we’ve recently seen for instance in Sturgis – have decided to move on. 5 photos



Back in 1950, the first race in the championship that started being organized even from before the war kicked off at the Silverstone track in the UK. Since then, Formula 1 has grown, fell and grown again, only to become one of the most appreciated racing series in the world.



Naturally, the Concours will honor the anniversary, and among the many other cars that would be on the grounds of the event there will also be three historic Formula 1 race cars.



The oldest is the 1961 Lotus 18-21, chassis 916, driven to victory in the Danish and South African GPs by



“Ever since that first Formula 1 race for the inaugural World Drivers' Championship 70 years ago the sport has had millions of us around the world on the edge of our seats,” said in a statement Andrew Evans, Concours of Elegance Managing Director.



"It is a great thrill for the Concours of Elegance to display some of these incredible machines in such an important year for Formula One. Historic racers presented in such historic surroundings are sure to make unforgettable memories for every fan of the sport.”



