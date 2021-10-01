4 Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Does Well Off-Roading Until Rock Says "Nope"

Militem Ferox-T Is a Coachbuilt Jeep Gladiator Deemed As “The Supercar Among Pickups”

The ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying does apply to the Ferox-T, because it is very expensive. Pricing starts at €97,450 in Europe, excluding VAT, and that equals to $112,933 at the current exchange rates. Like every Militem model, the Ferox-T has a 36-month/100,000-km (62,137-mile) European warranty that can be extended to 72 months and unlimited mileage. The vehicle comes with TUV certification and European homologation. Following in the footsteps of models such as the Hero Renegade and Ferox Wrangler , to name but two, the new Ferox-T is described as “the supercar among pickups” by the Italian coachbuilder based in Como.The model has a new grille that’s available in carbon fiber as an option, fender flares, finished in a scratch-resistant paint like the bumpers, electric running boards, puddle lights, snorkel mounted on the passenger side, LED headlights, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in, what else, but chunky off-road tires. Most of these extras are limited to the more rugged Adventure variant.Bespoke suspension is on deck, complete with a 2-inch (50-mm) lift kit. The Ferox-T, which retains the four-wheel drive system and Rock-Trac, can tackle more arduous terrains. Power comes from the 3.6-liter V6 engine, “a new arrival for the European market,” Militem says, which was fine-tuned by their technicians. It produces 285 hp (289 ps / 213) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque, and is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.Since we mentioned the latter, we might as well move on to the posh interior that features fine Italian leather stitched together by hand. Customers can choose different Alcantara inserts as an option, and they can further personalize this tuned Gladiator with additional leather and fabric materials, including Denim. Black detailing contributes to the elevated feel of the car, and multi-color ambient lighting is also found inside, operable via the button mounted on the center console.The ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying does apply to the Ferox-T, because it is very expensive. Pricing starts at €97,450 in Europe, excluding VAT, and that equals to $112,933 at the current exchange rates. Like every Militem model, the Ferox-T has a 36-month/100,000-km (62,137-mile) European warranty that can be extended to 72 months and unlimited mileage. The vehicle comes with TUV certification and European homologation.

