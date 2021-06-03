Mid-Engined Chevrolet Camaro Flexes C8 Muscle in Dirty Martini Rendering

Why would the nose of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro feature the kind of airflow manipulation scheme seen on the Ferrari 488 Pista? Because it can—that's the short answer and, if you're looking for the long one, which involves certain mid-engined conversion details that are part of this digital build, do stick around.
The said front-end conversion is part of a much more complex aero treatment, one that dares to hide the characteristic fenders of the original Camaro's 1969 facelift, albeit with a noble purpose.
The massive overfenders, together with the rest of the work, such as the front splitter, side skirts, and the rear end details, are here to maximize the handling potential delivered by the newfound midship layout of the monster.
It's not easy to switch one's attention from the Batmobile-esque tail of the Chevy, or its just-as-menacing rear diffuser and composite, vented rear window, but we'll do it since we have to discuss the hardware lurking underneath the latter.
The area behind the seats now houses the C8 Corvette's LT2 V8, which, despite Chevy's best efforts, has been successfully twin-turbocharged by aftermarket daredevils (we're not sure if the snails have found their way to this example, though).
Now, you might be familiar with this project, which is nicknamed CAMAERO for obvious reasons. However, digital artist Karan Adivi (a.k.a karanadivi) has revisited the machine, turning it into an all-out race car.
With the exhaust tips poking through the license plate holder, we're not sure how the supposedly road-worthy original version was expected to display a plate. Still, this circuit version doesn't need to worry about such details.
Instead, it treats us with a brilliant set of motorsport colors, which provides eye candy and digitally inducts Chevrolet into the Martini livery hall of fame (in the real world, that included Italian brands, Porsche and Lotus).
And, if we are to look past the work of Martini & Rossi, the Italian spirits brand that put its name on all those race cars, and regard this as the eponymous cocktail, we'll notice this is actually a Dirty Martini. In real life, that involves adding olive oil to the gin and dry vermouth that normally make up the drink, but we're referring to all the battle scars present on the livery, as well as on the wheels.
"This project was for me to push myself to learn UV mapping as much as I could. The last time I tried doing it, it was basic, so this time I went all out with a worn-out race livery," Adivi explains.
