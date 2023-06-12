Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Revealed, Promises an Unprecedented Level of Accuracy

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is probably one of the biggest surprises revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase last night. Although there were several other titles introduced for the first time at the event, no previous rumors tipped the reveal of a brand-new flight simulator.
I believe Microsoft wanted really bad to include Flight Simulator 2024 into its most important games showcase, even though developer Asobo wasn’t really ready to share news about its next project with the world. My assumption is based on the fact that even after the reveal, there are very few details about the game, although Asobo did promise more information about Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in the future.
The gorgeous-looking trailer released yesterday contains more information about the game than Asobo provided fans after the show. The in-game footage shows several types of flights that players will be ablw to enjoy in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Some are already available in Asobo’s flight simulator from 2020, while others are completely new.
Aerial firefighting, Search & Rescue, Helicopter Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance, Agricultural Aviation, Mountain Rescue, Skydive Aviation, Aerial Construction, Industrial Cargo Transport, VIP Charter Transport, Air Racing, Glider Pilot, Scientific Research, Experimental Flights, Low Altitude Training Flights, Executive Transport Service, Airship Tour, and Hot Air Balloon Trips are all shown in the 2-minute trailer.
It remains to be seen these careers will be structured, but based on how well-crafted they are in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), I have no doubt that no matter what scenario you’ll choose, you’ll be offered an immersive experience as close to real-life as possible.
According to the Redmond-based company, its upcoming flight simulator game is designed to take advantage of some of the most recent technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, visuals and gaming to provide players with the most immersive and complex flight experiences of all time. It’s bold move that, if executed correctly, might surpass the level of sophistication achieved by Asobo’s 2020 flight simulator.
I’m not sure if that will require a PC upgrade, but since it’s being built for the Xbox Series X/S too, it’s unlikely that those who play Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) right now will have to invest in hardware upgrades to get the same level of visual fidelity.
Apart from that there aren’t any other details available about the game, although Asobo did put out a blog post that clarifies what happens with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 content that many players have bought. The developers also tackle other topics like what type of support players can expect and whether or not Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) will continue to receive new updates.
Basically, with a few exceptions, all add-ons that work in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) today will function in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which should make fans very happy. More importantly, players won’t have to re-purchase add-ons that were bought from the in-simulator Marketplace when Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches next year.
As far as support goes, Asobo states that it will “continue to deliver out Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) Roadmap which has content ranging from Aircraft and Avionics Updates, Sim Updates, City and World Updates, and also the free Dune DLC.” The studio promised to continue to support the game even after Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches next year.
Speaking of which, along with the big reveal of the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Asobo also introduced a brand-new crossover with Dune. The new Dune DLC will allow players to pilot an authentically detailed House Atreides Ornithopter.
Just like the current flight sim, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam). No word on how much it will cost nor when it will be launched yet, but we’re promised more information about the game in the future.
Captured in 4K, the vistas in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 look breathtaking, so here is hoping that the final build will be just as pretty. To help with achieve that level of immersion, Microsoft revealed that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is built with the “significantly evolved Asobo Studio engine.”
First off, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is not an update to the 2020 flight simulator, but a completely standalone sequel, which will not be offered for free or as a paid update. However, Asobo confirmed that current aircraft and airports that are in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), as well as virtually all Marketplace add-ons, will be supported in the upcoming flight simulator.
Developed in partnership with Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment, the new DLC will be offered to all Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) players for free. However, the new piece of content will not be available until November 3 to coincide with the film’s release. A trailer showing the unusual flying vehicle has also been released along with the announcement.
