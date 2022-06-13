Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Launches in November

In a surprising move, Microsoft announced a new edition of its successful flight simulator is planned to arrive this fall. Dubbed Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, the new version of the game comes packed with lots of new aircraft and many improvements to the already existing ones.
The 40th Anniversary Edition will be available for free for all players who own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the franchise, this special edition will re-introduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions of the game, including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight.
Furthermore, the Asobo team has listened to the game’s fans and will include some of the most requested aircraft types: helicopters, gliders, and true-to-life airliners. Below is a list of new aircraft that will be added to the game via the 40th Anniversary Edition:
Historical aircraft
- Wright Flyer
- Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)
- Douglas DC-3
- De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver
Helicopters
- Bell-407
- Guimbal Cabri G2
Gliders
- DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18
- DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo
True-to-Life Airliner
- Airbus A310
Some of these aircraft have been designed in collaboration with the best third-party developers including iniSimulations, MilViz, Bluemesh, Aeroplane Heaven, and others. But wait, there’s more!
Microsoft announced another interesting collaboration as part of the 40th Anniversary Edition. The Redmond-based giant has teamed up with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum to bring players one of the world's most famous planes, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” which will be available in November with Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition.
In related news, Microsoft Flight Simulator can now download the brand-new Halo Infinite Pelican add-on, as part of a unique collaboration with the Halo franchise and its developer 343 Industries.