Microsoft Flight Simulator Adds Halo Infinite Pelican Aicraft and It’s Free

The fine folks at Asobo and Microsoft are working hard to bring Microsoft Flight Simulator players yet another comprehensive update this month. Although we did expect developers to reveal something related to the upcoming update at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase over the weekend, we got completely different news about the game.
As the title says, Microsoft has decided to bring one of the iconic spaceships in the gaming industry to its flight simulator, the Pelican. Thanks to an exclusive partnership with the Halo franchise and developer 343 Industries, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be getting a very detailed Halo Infinite Pelican add-on.
It’s unclear how the new spaceship will fit Microsoft Flight Simulator, but the trailer released yesterday does show the fictional aircraft fly in outer space. The Dropship 77 – Troop Carrier, also known as Pelican, is a versatile space-to-ground craft used by the UNSC (United Nations Space Command), the human faction in the Halo series.
The vessel has been in service for five decades and serves a multi-role purpose. It’s capable of atmospheric flight and can land almost anywhere without too much trouble. As shown in the video, the Pelican is also capable of limited spaceflight, which is why UNSC uses it to deliver troops to the surface from orbit.
As far as weaponry goes, Pelican’s standard armament consists of one Class III projectile weapon at the fore of the ship and one Class I gas-operated projectile weapon mounted at the rear. What makes the aircraft extremely versatile is the fact that it can be converted to a gunship role with ease by adding multiple and more powerful weapons.
More importantly, the new add-on is available for free starting today via the in-sim marketplace for Microsoft Flight Simulator owners and Xbox Games Pass members, so go get it and experience space flight firsthand.
