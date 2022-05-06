Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Promises New Patch to Fix Last Update’s Issues

Microsoft Flight Simulator went through a lot of changes lately, as the game received two major updates in less than a month. Although one of these updates was purely meant to fix some of the issues reported by players, the second one that added new content might have slipped in some bugs too.
But fret not, as developer Asobo has just revealed that it’s working on a comprehensive patch that will not only fix some of the issues that have been discovered after Sim Update 9 but also many that have been present in the game for three or more months.
While details and patch notes for this specific update haven’t been made public yet, a breakdown of the development roadmap did pop up on the game’s official website, along with details about the upcoming Sim Update 10, which many third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers are probably waiting anxiously.
Roadmap
General
In other news, Asobo announced that as of April 30, it has approved 251 third parties into the in-sim marketplace, and, so far, 147 have released over 1,000 products on PC and nearly 800 on Xbox. Additionally, 86 mission packs are either released or are in various stages of development. Finally, this week, 38 new and 23 updated products have been added to the marketplace.
The next major content update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is expected to arrive in mid-May. Dubbed World Update XI: Italy/Malta, the update is scheduled to drop on May 17, alongside the next Local Legend aircraft, which hasn’t been confirmed yet.
- Sim Update 10:
- Terrain & Weather APIs.
- Aircraft Editor V2.
- Game rendered in a window in the DevMode.
- The team is actively working on several issues & crashes reported after Sim Update 9’s launch.
- We are working on our samples, listing them, and evaluating which ones can be improved and revamped and which new samples should be added to the SDK.
