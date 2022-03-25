Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VIII: Iberia Adds Tons of New Content

After a very short delay due to an air disaster, Microsoft has released the next major update for its flight simulator, Iberia. This specific update includes major landmarks from several countries, including Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra.
Not only that, but the entire region has been further enhanced with a slew of new, high-resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, as well as aerial imagery. In addition, the update brings four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest (POIs), four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five new landing challenges.
Besides adding new content, World Update VIII also brings a bunch of fixes for Local Legend I, Junkers JU 52. Most of the fixes are related to the how the plane performs, but some issues with the panels have been addressed too. Make sure to check out the patch note for the full changelog.
Lastly, developer Asobo confirmed a few known issues that will probably be fixed in future updates. They shouldn’t affect the flight experience at all, except when you’re using the VR camera.
Keep in mind that World Update VIII: Iberia is available free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator on all supported platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Just make sure that you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription if you plan to play this via cloud gaming.
- Photogrammetry Cities: Lisbon, Barreiro, Malaga, Bilbao, Cascais, and Coimbra.
- Hand-Crafted Airports: LESU – La Seu d’Urgell Airport, LPPI – Pico, LPFR – Faro, and LECO – A Coruna
- Bush Trips: Portugal, Pyrenees, Mediterranean Cost, and Iberia Connection
- Landing Challenges: Girona (Famous), Bilbao (Famous), Pico Airport (Strong Wind), Leon (Epic), and Portimao (Epic)
- Discovery Flights: Madrid, Barcelona, Coimbra, Gibraltar, and Lisbon
- Wake effects are not visible on the water when using Livery 1 and Livery 2.
- The Center Panel Light knob in Livery 1 and Livery 2 does not adjust the panel lights.
- The default position of the VR camera is a little further back in the seat compared to the other variants. This can cause the camera to clip into the wall when looking around.
