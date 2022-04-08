Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets a Racing Aircraft as Part of the Famous Flyers Series

Now that the folks at Asobo have delivered Iberia, also known as World Update VIII, the team is focusing on bringing Microsoft Flight Simulator players a smaller yet important update. Sim Update IX has been beta-tested for more than a week now and judging by Microsoft’s response to the feedback received, this shapes up to be another great update for the flight simulator.
According to the game’s development roadmap, Sim Update IX is set for release on April 26. On the same day, Microsoft plans to launch the game’s second Famous Flyers (not to be confused with the Local Legend aircraft). This time around, the team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator opted for the Gee Bee R-2 & Z, a special-purpose racing aircraft designed and manufactured by Granville Brothers.
Unfortunately, the 1932 R-1 and its sister plane, the R-2, acquired a reputation as a dangerous aircraft soon after their first races. Due to a series of crashes during air races that involved multiple deaths, the aircraft was never rebuilt, and no new planes have been manufactured.
However, non-flying replicas have been built of the R-1 and even a flying replica of the R-2, which first flew in 1991. The latter is currently displayed in OrLampa, Florida, United States. Performance-wise, the Gee Bee R-1 and R-2 were true cross-country racers, despite their unusual teardrop-shaped fuselage:
The Gee Bee R-2 & Z is likely to be available for purchase for $15, but that’s just a guess based on the pricing of the previous aircraft added by Microsoft to the game.
Meanwhile, the Marketplace has been updated this week with 41 new and 21 updated products (20 on PC and 21 on Xbox) from third-party developers, so make sure to check them out.
- Maximum speed: 294.38 mph (473.8 km/h)
- Cruise speed: 260 mph (418.4 km/h)
- Stall speed: 90 mph (144 km/h)
- Range: 925 mi (1,488 km) 630 miles, full throttle
- Full throttle: 2.14 hours
- Cruising: 3.65 hours
