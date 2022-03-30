Microsoft Flight Simulator Gains Its Third Local Legend Aircraft, the Dornier Do J Wal

It seems that the Local Legends series is quite successful among Microsoft Flight Simulator fans, and why shouldn’t be seeing how well-designed the historic aircraft added to the game really are. Starting today, Microsoft Flight Simulator can add a brand-new Local Legend to their hangars, the Dornier Do J Wal, a water plane that comes in three variations.
A twin-engine, high-wing flight boat built by German company Dornier, the Do J Wal (“whale” in German), was introduced to the world back in 1923. It quickly became famous for its reliability, endurance, and utility, which made it the favorite plane for the adventurous spirits and the preferred aircraft for aerial expeditions, high-endurance firsts, and pioneering air mail.
Some of the most important flights of the Do J Wal include the first Spain to South America transatlantic flight, a North Pole flight by famed explorer Roald Amundsen, and the operation of a number of early airline routes.
Design-wise, the Do J Wal is made of metal and features fabric-covered wings and control surfaces. The hull has been specifically designed for stability on water. The main wing has a span of 72 feet (22 meters) and is elevated above the hull by a lattice structure. It’s also reinforced by struts connected to the sponsons.
The Do J Wal is powered by two engines in a tractor-pusher configuration. The plane used various engines in pairs, including the Rolls-Royce Eagle IX V-12 (355 horsepower), the Napier Lion V (500 horsepower), and the BMW V12x (600 horsepower).
The aircraft cruises between 87 and 106 mph (140 kmh and 170 kmh), but that highly depends on the engines and configuration. Also, the Do J Wal has a top speed of 124 to 130 miles per hour (200 kmh to 210 kmh) and a range of 497 (800 km) to 621 miles (1,000 km).
Interesting fact: the Do J Wal was first produced by Costruzioni Meccaniche Aeronautiche in Pisa, Italy due to aircraft manufacturing restriction in Germany imposed after World War I. More than 325 Do J Wal planes were built in two primary variants, one serving military needs, and one for civilian use.
The aircraft flew until the early 1950s and served in more than a dozen countries, including Germany, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Argentina, and the Soviet Union.
In Microsoft Flight Simulator, players can fly any of the three versions available: Plus Ultra, Cabina, and N-25. All three can be purchased together via the Marketplace for both PC and Xbox for $15.
In Microsoft Flight Simulator, players can fly any of the three versions available: Plus Ultra, Cabina, and N-25. All three can be purchased together via the Marketplace for both PC and Xbox for $15.