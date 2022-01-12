Microsoft Flight Simulator Roadmap Reveals What's Coming in Q1 2022

Now that the holiday season is over, Microsoft Flight Simulator players are probably expecting new content to drop for their favorite game. But have no fear, as developer Asobo Studio is here with a brand-new roadmap for what’s coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator in the first few months of the year.
The development roadmap for Q1 2022 teases some of the updates that Asobo plans to deliver throughout January, February and March, as well as what’s been deployed in December 2021.
Apart from the usual monthly updates to the SDK (Software Development Kit) and other third-party tools, which we don’t know what will include until they’re released, the roadmap includes details about the highly anticipated World Updates, which typically add new aircraft and maps.
On that note, we’ve just learned that the second Local Legend aircraft, the Fokker FVII, will arrive on January 31, alongside World Update VII, which is expected to introduce new maps as well. Trailers showing the aircraft and the contents of World Update VII will drop on the same day, according to the roadmap.
Moving on to February, it looks like Asobo plans to kick off a new series called Famous Flyer. The Antonov AN-2 will be released on February 22 as part of the Famous Flyer series, alongside Sim Update VIII. This time around, we’re only getting a trailer for the iconic Antonov AN-2.
Finally, March will bring yet another new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator and another major update. Unfortunately, the roadmap doesn’t reveal the name of the next Local Legend coming to the game, but it does confirm that it will drop along with World Update VIII in late March.
Asobo also mentions that a new development roadmap update for April, May and June will be released in late March after the World Update VIII and Local Legend III hit Microsoft Flight Simulator, so if you want to know more about what’s coming to the game beyond March, make sure to check back in a few months.
