Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update X Takes Players to the United States

It’s been a great week for Microsoft Flight Simulator players who got a lot of details about upcoming content, as well as a free update that adds Halo Infinite’s Pelican spacecraft to the game. Today, Asobo and Microsoft announced a new major update for their flight simulator is available for free for Xbox Game Pass members and those who own Microsoft Flight Simulator.
As the title says, World Update X takes players to the United States and US territories. As part of the new update, which was designed using the latest high-res satellite and aerial imagery available, brand new 3D cities have been introduced, including San Diego, CA, Albany, NY, Key Largo, FL, Seattle, WA, Olympia, WA, and more.
Obviously, that’s not the only new stuff included in World Update X, there’s a lot more coming your way if you’re a Microsoft Flight Simulator fan. For example, four new handcrafted airports are now available in the game:
Also, the update adds no less than 87 new points of interest (POIs), as well as three new Landing Challenges – Inkom, Atlanta, and Telluride. There are also three new Bush Trips (Appalachians, California, and Megapolis) and three new Discovery Flights (Grand Canyon, Seattle, and St. Louis).
Along with the new content, World Update X also addresses some issues and adds improvements to the game. For example, localization for Latam Spanish and Simplified Chinese has been added, and the long-range visibility of the windsocks has been improved. Also, developers have fixed searching of POIs in the world map and addressed a crash when losing overall connection. For the full list of POIs and other changes included in the update, you can check out the patch notes.
- Catalina (KAVX) on California’s storied Catalina Island
- Valdez (PAVD) in the gorgeous Alaska landscape
- Lake Tahoe (KTVL) in the towering Sierra Nevadas of California
- Block Island (KBID) on Rhode Island’s historic East coast
