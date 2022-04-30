Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Second Famous Flyer, the Granville Brothers Gee Bee

After pushing out a major update that tweaks and fixes many of the planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator, developer Asobo is adding a brand-new aircraft to the game, the Granville Brothers Gee Bee (Model Z and Model R-2).
One of the most infamous air racing monoplanes in the aviation industry, the Gee Bee Model Z and Model R-2 Super Sportster has been designed and built by Granville Brothers Aircraft, company based in the United States.
Only a few different iterations of the design have been produced by Granville Brothers, yet each of these planes stand out from other air racing planes due to their unique looks and incredible performance. The first from the series, the Model Z, flew for the first time at the Thompson Trophy pylon race at the National Air Races in 1931.
The most notable characteristic of the Super Sportster was the position of the cockpit just forward of the leading edge of the vertical stabilizer. Another important highlight of the Model Z was the 9-cylinder Wasp Junior radial engine, which helped the plane finish in first place at the 1931 Thompson Trophy.
The success of the first model convinced the Granville Brothers to design a second, faster iteration, which later became known as Model R-2. This particular model flew for the first time at the 1932 National Air Races where it placed fourth in the cross-country Bendix Trophy Race and fifth in the Thompson Trophy Race. The main difference between the two iterations was that the R-2 had a longer fuselage and wing.
Both versions of the plane have been carefully recreated by Carenado to mirror the visual and performance of the original aircraft. Starting today, Microsoft Flight Simulator players can purchase the bundle for PC and Xbox for $15, exclusively in the in-sim marketplace.
