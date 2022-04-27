Microsoft Flight Simulator SIM Update 9 Brings Tons of Aircraft Tweaks, Bug Fixes

Before the next major content update, set to arrive on May 16, developer Asobo released SIM Update 9, which contains lots of tweaks and enhancements to many aircraft, as well as bug fixes for some of the issues reported by Microsoft Flight Simulator players.
The most obvious changes involve new effects for various supersonic aircraft, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Additionally, the plane will trigger wingtips and wing vortex when G-force is active. As pilots break the sound barrier, a newly added vapor cone will pop up around the aircraft. The last important change related to this particular plane is the fact that high speed and low altitude will also interact with the environment over snow, dust and water.
Furthermore, the update will add a new Spotlight Event landing challenge featuring Cessna 172 Skyhawk landing at Kingston Airport in Nevada. Also, the CFD simulation is now available on the plane and can be enabled by aircraft creators.
Microsoft also announced that it switched to Azure Neural text-to-speech technology, which should theoretically improve sound dialogue coming from traffic controllers and such. The update also addresses a bunch of weather-related bugs, including the popcorn clouds present over a clear sky in Live Weather and the issue where altitudes below sea level could report incorrect ambient pressures.
More importantly, several crashes have been fixed across the title and ongoing performance optimization work has been done to ensure the game performs as smoothly as possible.
Several planes have been tweaked and many bugs related to them fixed, so if you’re flying one of these expect your experience to improve: Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental, Airbus A320NEO, Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000, Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX, Beechcraft King Air 350I, Cessna Citation CJ4, Daher TBM 930, Volocity, Diamond DA40NG, and Cirrus SR22.
Microsoft Flight Simulator’s SIM Update 9 is much bigger than this though, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for all the changes.
