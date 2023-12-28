Michael Schumacher Was Driven in a Mercedes-AMG, Doctors Hope It Will Stimulate His Brain

A whole decade has passed since Michael Schumacher’s horror skiing crash in the French Alps, and there is still not much information about the seven-time Formula One World Champion. German media says that doctors are trying to stimulate his brain with an innovative method, using the sound of an AMG engine.
Michael Schumacher owned several AMG-branded cars. Furthermore, after his retirement in 2010, he returned to Formula 1 to drive an AMG-powered Mercedes before bidding farewell to the sport.
Michael Schumacher has been cared for around the clock for the past ten years since he was involved in a terrible skiing accident in the resort of Maribel in France.
The family of the now 54-year old has been building an impenetrable fortress around him, with no information whatsoever coming out from behind the walls of the virtual structure. All we were told over these ten years is that he has been cared for day in, day out at his home on the shore of Lake Geneva, in Switzerland, by a team of 15 doctors, masseurs, and assistants.
He has been going through a rehabilitation program. Part of this program is Schumacher being driven in a Mercedes-AMG car, as reported by the German publication BILD. The purpose of this solution is to stimulate the brain of the champion with familiar sounds that he had been hearing in over three decades spent in motor racing.
Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has strict rules on those who are allowed to get in touch with him and the family. Former FIA president and Ferrari executive Jean Todd is one of the few who are permitted to visit Schumi at his home.
His brother, 48-year old Ralf Schumacher, is also shortlisted: "He may never fully recover," his brother Ralf said recently. “I miss the Michael of the old days,” he added.
On the morning of December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher was on holiday with his family in Maribel, a ski resort in the French Alps. While skiing in an unsecured off-piste area, in the company of his son, Mick, one of his skis reportedly got hooked to a rock, and he plunged into snow hitting his head into rocks despite wearing a helmet. Schumacher sustained serious brain damage, underwent two brain surgeries at the hospital in Grenoble, and was placed in artificial coma for over a month. He has not been seen in public since.
A new five-part documentary from German broadcaster ARD will show a rare glimpse into the life of the F1 legend. But it is very unlikely to reveal any information on Schumacher’s current condition. It was very much the same with the Netflix documentary from 2021, with Schumi’s wife, Corinna, only confirming that he suffered life-changing injuries. “He is now different, but here,” is the most revealing data she provided.
