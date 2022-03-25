You Can Own Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F300 if You Have Close to $5 Million to Spare

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F300 racing car, the one he drove in the 1998 F1 World Championship and subsequently lost to McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen with, is now up for grabs in a private sale. For how much, you ask? Just shy of $5 million.
Michael Schumacher is one of the most famous names in Formula One, and rightfully so. The German former racing driver currently ties with British driver Lewis Hamilton at seven World titles each, and he has revolutionized the sport.
Now, one of the race cars he drove is up for sale. Not one he won with, but it’s still great memorabilia if you can afford it. The model in question is a 1998 Ferrari F300, chassis 189, that the German driver used in the Suzuka season finale. He didn’t win that time.
At one point in the finale, Schumacher drove over debris from a previous collision, and his tire deflated three laps later. This allowed Mika Hakkinen to overtake him and win his first Formula 1 World Championship title.
“I do not feel too disappointed, because I think the team can be proud of what we achieved this season,” Schumacher said at the time. “I feel sad for the boys, as all their hard work did not pay off in the end. The engine stalled because the clutch did not free itself and I do not know why. All the work this weekend was then wasted as I had to start from the back."
“The first couple of laps were good fun. All the other drivers were very fair and did not try and make life difficult for me. I did not expect a rear tire to explode as I had problems with a flat-spotted front, which caused a lot of vibration,” Schumacher told at the press conference after the race back then.
The iconic driver pinned the same car in pole position and finished second with it in the Luxembourg Grand Prix.
The racing car is now available for sale via duPont Registry for $4,900,000. Not long ago, the champion’s Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG T-Modell (Wagon) that he used to drive in 2010 was sold at an auction for only $32,000 (€27,600). And, while you can't legally drive this one on public roads, it's a great addition for a fan.
