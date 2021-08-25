Trailer for Netflix's Scumacher Biopic Released, It Could Make You Weep

The Schumacher documentary will be on Netflix starting September 15, 2021. The streaming giant has published a trailer of the film, and it appears that the biopic will make viewers weep. We must note that this is the only authorized documentary about Michael Schumacher, so you should enjoy it while it lasts.
Michael Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, and nothing can take that away from him. Even though his health status is confidential after a skiing accident in 2013, the German racing driver still has a massive fan base across the Globe.
As we reported before on the topic, the Schumacher documentary will include interviews with his family, his former on-track rivals, his former bosses, as well as his former teammates. The interviews will be commentaries of race footage, as well as never-before-seen family footage.
The documentary about Michael Schumacher should help us get a better grasp of how the German driver managed to be so successful at racing. Obviously, the recipe is not complete, but it is evident that hard work was a key factor, and it came on a foundation of raw talent. Some say that hard work and consistency beats talent, and Michael Schumacher had both on his side.
The release of the Schumacher documentary will mark three decades since the German driver made his debut in the most expensive branch of motorsport. Viewers will get to see his evolution from his karting days back in Kerpen, Germany, as well as footage from his first tests in Formula 1 cars, as well as key moments from his most important races.
Just like the Senna biopic and the movie Rush, Schumacher has the potential to make viewers weep. Until the movie is released on Netflix, you can watch the trailer that is embedded in this article.
We embedded two versions just to prevent leaving you without any video to watch in case the version with English subtitles (you will need those unless you speak German) gets taken down.
As we reported before on the topic, the Schumacher documentary will include interviews with his family, his former on-track rivals, his former bosses, as well as his former teammates. The interviews will be commentaries of race footage, as well as never-before-seen family footage.
The documentary about Michael Schumacher should help us get a better grasp of how the German driver managed to be so successful at racing. Obviously, the recipe is not complete, but it is evident that hard work was a key factor, and it came on a foundation of raw talent. Some say that hard work and consistency beats talent, and Michael Schumacher had both on his side.
The release of the Schumacher documentary will mark three decades since the German driver made his debut in the most expensive branch of motorsport. Viewers will get to see his evolution from his karting days back in Kerpen, Germany, as well as footage from his first tests in Formula 1 cars, as well as key moments from his most important races.
Just like the Senna biopic and the movie Rush, Schumacher has the potential to make viewers weep. Until the movie is released on Netflix, you can watch the trailer that is embedded in this article.
We embedded two versions just to prevent leaving you without any video to watch in case the version with English subtitles (you will need those unless you speak German) gets taken down.