Michael Schumacher's GP-Winning Ferrari F1-2000 Is Up for Grabs for Over $7.5M

Red Bull is currently dominating this year’s 2023 Formula 1 season as well. However, the brand that most people across the globe associate with F1 is Ferrari, as it's by far the most successful F1 team in history. The driver that helped Ferrari rise back to the top in the 2000s was Michael Schumacher – even though he was immensely talented, he couldn’t have done so without the team’s support and a great racing machine. One of the cars that Schumacher drove in the 2000 season, Chassis 198, is soon going for auction.

58 photos Photo: RM Sotheby's