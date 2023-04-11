Michael Schumacher's GP-Winning Ferrari F1-2000 Is Up for Grabs for Over $7.5M

Red Bull is currently dominating this year’s 2023 Formula 1 season as well. However, the brand that most people across the globe associate with F1 is Ferrari, as it's by far the most successful F1 team in history. The driver that helped Ferrari rise back to the top in the 2000s was Michael Schumacher – even though he was immensely talented, he couldn’t have done so without the team’s support and a great racing machine. One of the cars that Schumacher drove in the 2000 season, Chassis 198, is soon going for auction.
There aren’t many names from the F1 world that are instantly recognizable, such as Ayrton Senna and Niki Lauda – but few drivers have been as celebrated and decorated as Michael Schumacher. Schumacher and Ferrari have together won five back-to-back Formula One World Drivers’ Championships between 2000 and 2004 and six Constructors’ Championships.
Everything aligned perfectly to lead the driver and team to achieve such feats. Schumacher brought his incredible talent to the mix, and Ferrari’s Technical Director, Ross Brawn, ensured the Ferrari F1-2000 grand prix car could support its drivers in the best possible way, setting the benchmark at that time with a groundbreaking performance.
The vehicle featured advanced aerodynamics and a redesigned 90-degree V10 engine, which allowed engineers to lower the car’s center of gravity. The motor outputted a staggering 800 hp and revved up to 17,300 rpm, producing a hair-curling howl.
Some people see the 2000s as the golden age of F1 racing, where the races and cars weren’t regulated to the bone, like today. As the popular saying goes, “They don’t make them like they used to.”
And the racer instantly lived up to the expectations – Schumacher had a ferocious pace and awe-inspiring performance in the opening race of the season in Australia. Two weeks later, the driver won again in Brazil, then another victory followed in San Marino at Imola.
Ferrari encountered some bad luck during the middle of the season, but the F1-2000’s performance was still excellent. The racing machine finished in pole position eight times in the next eleven races. Schumacher ended the season with four back-to-back victories – the penultimate race at Suzuka was the one that decided the winner of the Drivers’ Championship. The last win for a Scuderia driver had happened in 1979. So Schumacher’s success was tremendously celebrated. And the wins just kept coming in the following years.
So, what’s the deal with Chassis 198, the car soon to be offered? Well, it played a significant part in the success of Schumacher’s Championship-winning season. Even though it was a spare car. Schumacher ran wide during qualifying at Interlagos for the Brazilian GP and damaged the primary vehicle. The Chassis 198 took its place and was ready to shine. And shine it did – starting third on the grid, Schumacher made his way to first place. The car’s reliability played a significant role, as both McLarens failed due to a blown engine and a disqualification for excessive wear of the car’s front wing end plates.
Next, this iconic red machine showcased its abilities with Schumacher behind the wheel in Monaco. The technical street circuit wasn’t an issue for the car, as Schumacher scored pole position – the performance remained in the history books as the last time the renowned driver got pole position at Monaco in a Ferrari. After gaining a 35-second advantage from the second driver and going for the pits, misfortune struck, and the car was forced to retire with a broken pushrod.
The last time Chassis 198 was seen in action with Schumacher was at the A1-Ring in Austria, where the German driver qualified in 4th position with teammate Barichello right next to him on the grid, in 3rd. Unfortunately, Ricardo Zonta tipped Schumacher into a spin, and both cars were forced to retire. After repairing it, Ferrari brought the machine to the remaining Grand Prix races of the 2000 season, but it didn’t compete anymore – its career in Formula 1 ended.
Chassis 198 returned to Maranello and was completely rebuilt and displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2001 at Ferrari’s stand. An enthusiast in the U.K. acquired it – it was amongst the very first Ferrari F1 cars of the modern era to be privately owned. Of course, not experiencing its potential on the tarmac would’ve been a waste, so it was frequently driven on tracks around Europe, such as Misano, Silverstone, Monaco, and Brands Hatch. It also played a pivotal role in helping the Pracing Horse set up the F1 Clienti program by appearing at these events.
I believe most F1 fans would love to own this iconic racer, but not everyone can afford to buy it. Because it stands as a tangible link to not only an iconic era of Formula 1 but to one of the greatest drivers that have ever been on the grid, it’s only normal for it to be priced highly. Bidding closes tomorrow, April 12, and the auction house's listing recommends a price between $7.5M and $9.5M (€7M - €8.5M), although it wouldn’t surprise me if the car fetches even more than that.
Schumacher's F2003-GA was auctioned last year for a whopping $14.87M (€13.62M), making it the most valuable F1 car ever.
Ross Brawn already knew what Ferrari was in for at the start of the 2000 season. He hyped the car up by telling the press, “I think we’ve probably had the best car we have ever had at the beginning of the season since the present group has been working together here at Ferrari.”
Chassis 198 was again needed at the Circuit de Catalunya for the Spanish GP on May 7. The incredible pace helped Schumacher achieve his first pole position in the 2000 season, but he ended up finishing the race in 5th place due to a refueling error and a slow puncture.
Chassis 198 returned to Maranello and was completely rebuilt and displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2001 at Ferrari’s stand. An enthusiast in the U.K. acquired it – it was amongst the very first Ferrari F1 cars of the modern era to be privately owned. Of course, not experiencing its potential on the tarmac would’ve been a waste, so it was frequently driven on tracks around Europe, such as Misano, Silverstone, Monaco, and Brands Hatch. It also played a pivotal role in helping the Pracing Horse set up the F1 Clienti program by appearing at these events.
Ferrari collector Kevin Crowder of Texas was the next private owner of the racing machine, and he had the Chassis 198 certified in 2005. It ended up in the hands of the consignor in 2016, and they also took it to various Ferrari F1 Clienti events.
