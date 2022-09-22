Zhou Guanyu On His Silverstone Crash, "I Remember Exactly What Happened"

In his rookie year with Alfa Romeo, Zhou Guanyu had a major crash at Silverstone, which sent his car upside down onto the gravel and straight over the tire barrier. In a new interview, the driver revealed that he remembers everything, yet he’s trying to forget it.
Mere seconds after the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu was involved in a crash with two other drivers, with his racing car flipping over, flying over the tire barrier and slamming into the fence in front of the horror-struck audience. Luckily, he was unharmed, but the footage was still haunting to watch.
In a podcast with Pitstop, Zhou, 23, shared he remembers "exactly what happened, the whole start until I reached the fence. It wasn't nice, especially the last few seconds where I knew the car isn't stopping and you are hitting something huge.”
He added, "I prayed everything would be OK. When I stopped I made sure my legs and arms were still fine and weren't majorly broken."
Somehow, despite the crash, his engine was still turned on: "I actually switched off the car myself because for some reason the car was still running with the engine. I felt something was leaking and I knew if I caught on fire it wouldn't be an easy situation as I'm backwards."
Luckily, he said he managed to get over it pretty easily. However, he does admit that he doesn’t watch the video of the crash, which has over 4.7 million views on YouTube: "As your career gradually goes on, you face quite a lot of difficulty, some crashes as well. But, let's say that was definitely the biggest crash I've ever had."
He added: "I try to forget what happened. I stopped watching videos from Sunday [after the race] onwards of my crash, because it was, of course, all over the world and internet."
While he did not finish the Britain Grand Prix, he did return to the track for the next one in Austria and hasn’t had any major incident since. The Alfa Romeo driver is currently in 17th place, with six points.
