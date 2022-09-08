Shanghai International Circuit Returns to F1 22 Alongside New Ferrari Giallo Modena Livery

F1 22 has been getting a good flow of updates since launch, each adding new features and improvements to the game. The most recent example is one of the best examples the kind of support this game received almost on a monthly basis.
First off, the Shanghai International Circuit returns to F1 22, the second race track being added to the game after Portimao, which was released last month. The update is also a good opportunity for F1 22 players join Scuderia Ferrari’s Italian Grand Prix celebration with the latest special time-limited Giallo Modena items.
As the title says, the latest F1 22 update adds new car livery, driver uniforms, pit crew uniforms, helmet and boots, which were launched this week by Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia 2022. All special time-limited items will be available in-game free for all players on September 12, but only for a month.
“We are thrilled to accompany Ferrari during this special moment and bring this iconic new image they developed to F1 22. Our studio prides itself on creating authentic racing experiences, and these touches reinforce how closely the game is embedded into the world of Formula 1,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters.
Of course, that is not all. EA and Codemasters announced that F1 22 players who want to celebrate the Chinese Moon Festival, can do so by taking on a special challenge with a free featured weekly event titled “A Bright Start to F1.”
The challenge involves players steering Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu to his best-ever finish in Formula 1 by overtaking his childhood hero Fernando Alonso and team-mate Valtteri Bottas with six laps to go. More importantly, from September 12 to 25, players who finish 7th or above in the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will unlock a customizable Kohaku Koi car livery.
