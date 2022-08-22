F1 22 Releases Updated Driver Ratings, Podium Pass Series 2 Drops on August 24

F1 22 is bound to receive multiple content updates this year, so Codemasters’ new announcement shouldn’t be a surprise for fans of the franchise. A new update is now available for F1 22 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC, which brings the first Driver Ratings update for the game.
Since the Hungarian Grand Prix marks Formula 1’s summer break, this is a great opportunity to update F1 22’s driver ratings. This season, the sport’s experts David Croft, Alex Jacques, and Anthony Davidson are collaborating with Codemasters to tweak the ratings to better reflect individual performance.
In the upper half of the grid, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton maintain their positions at the top of the leaderboard, while George Russell’s performances have seen him take the third position from Charles Leclerc. Some notable rating changes across the bottom half of the grid have been implemented too.
Six drivers have seen their Overall Rating increase, with Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, and Mick Schumacher receiving the most significant ratings rise. Also, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Daniel Ricciardo have all seen improvements in their ratings.
Along with the new driver ratings, EA and Codemasters announced the upcoming release of the Podium Pass Series 2, usable in My Team and online modes, on August 24. The new series is inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, celebrated in Chinese culture.
The Podium Pass Series 2 is a great opportunity for F1 22 players to get their hands on some very cool customization items for both their cars and drivers. Some of the key items that will be up for grabs later this week include the Lando Norris designed set in the free tier and the Fish Lantern and Fire Dragon sets for the VIP tier.
Last but not least, patch 1.09 is now rolling out to all platforms, fixing automatic gearbox, tire temperature, and much more. Make sure to check out the full patch notes for more details.
