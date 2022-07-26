Lewis Hamilton Shows Appreciation For the Celebs Supporting Mercedes at the French GP

The French Grand Prix was no different than any other race where celebrities took the circuit by storm. And Lewis Hamilton did not fail to show his appreciation for all the famous people that came to support Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Lewis Hamilton managed his best result of the season so far, ending up with P2. The race, which was his 300th, also brought the first double podium for Mercedes, with George Russell finishing in P3. Max Verstappen won the French GP.
Just like any other race, celebrities were present for the occasion. In the paddock, there were even four-time World Champion Alain Prost and Jean Alessi, who were there to support Ferrari.
But Lewis Hamilton had his own celebrities supporting Mercedes. He showed his gratitude with a series of pictures and short videos posted on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Thanks to all the friends that came to support.”
Among the famous people who supported Mercedes at Circuit Paul Ricard were Roxx, Academy-Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, former One Direction star Niall Horan, Grammy-nominated performer, actor, and author Janelle Monae, and French photographer JR.
Horan, who is currently releasing music as a solo artist, shared a picture of Hamilton's car after finishing in P2, writing "Thank you team Mercedes-AMG F1 and team Lewis Hamilton," adding that it was an "amazing experience." Lewis also replied in his Instagram Stories, writing: "anytime."
Matthew McConaughey was already close to France as he partied with fellow actors in Southern Europe on the Serenity yacht, where he spent time with stars like Woody Harrelson, Diddy, Chris Rock, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more. They weren’t in attendance for the latest race, though.
Some of the other stars that attended the last few Grand Prix were Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgin Van Dijk, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, and Gordon Ramsey.
